REMOTE WRECKAGE Three Killed After Plane Plunges Into Grand Canyon Authorities found no survivors when they finally located the aircraft’s remains. Stephanie Keith/REUTERS # 1

Search-and-rescue crews say all three people aboard a small aircraft died after it plummeted to the bottom of a remote corner of the Grand Canyon over the weekend. The National Park Service said in a statement that it first received a report that the Piper Comanche plane had gone missing late on Sunday night. Specialists scoured the basin area around the canyon’s north rim before locating the wreckage Monday morning. The service has not yet released the names of the deceased. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which comes less than a week after a cargo jet crashed into a passenger plane at Miami International Airport in Florida, injuring two people. That incident also followed the tragic deaths of nine people aboard a small plane that crashed in nearby Palm Beach County after falling around 27,000 feet in the space of a single minute.

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