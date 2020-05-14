CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Three Million More Americans File Jobless Claims, Two Months Into Lockdown

    WILL IT EVER END?

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS / Nick Oxford

    Nearly three million more Americans filed jobless claims, two months into disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the weekly figures from the Labor Department. That’s on top of the roughly 33 million people who have filed since the coronavirus lockdown began. The numbers were released shortly after President Trump warned that he doesn’t see U.S. unemployment dropping below 10 percent by September. In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said he expects the economy “will transition” in the third quarter and will be “going to be strong again” by next year.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal