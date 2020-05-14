Three Million More Americans File Jobless Claims, Two Months Into Lockdown

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Nearly three million more Americans filed jobless claims, two months into disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the weekly figures from the Labor Department. That’s on top of the roughly 33 million people who have filed since the coronavirus lockdown began. The numbers were released shortly after President Trump warned that he doesn’t see U.S. unemployment dropping below 10 percent by September. In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said he expects the economy “will transition” in the third quarter and will be “going to be strong again” by next year.