CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Three Ships Report Undersea Pings

    Search for MH370

    Pool

    On Saturday, a Chinese vessel searching for the Boeing 777 that went down in the Indian Ocean in March detected a pulse that could be coming from the plane's "black box." Now two more ships, another Chinese ship and an Australian one, have also reported pings. One was about a mile away from the first pulse, and the third was in a different location. Searchers are taking the "acoustic events" very seriously, the said, and are hoping to find the plane's black box before its batteries expire any day now.

    Read it at The New York Times