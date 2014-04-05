Three Ships Report Undersea Pings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
On Saturday, a Chinese vessel searching for the Boeing 777 that went down in the Indian Ocean in March detected a pulse that could be coming from the plane's "black box." Now two more ships, another Chinese ship and an Australian one, have also reported pings. One was about a mile away from the first pulse, and the third was in a different location. Searchers are taking the "acoustic events" very seriously, the said, and are hoping to find the plane's black box before its batteries expire any day now.