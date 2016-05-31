T.I. Concert Shooter’s Gun Found in Secret Compartment

The gun allegedly used by Troy Ave to shoot and kill his bodyguard during a fight at New York’s Irving Plaza last week was recovered from a secret compartment in the rapper’s car, DNAinfo reported Tuesday. Troy Ave was allegedly in pursuit of rival rapper Maino in the backstage area of a T.I. concert when he opened fire on the VIP lounge, fatally striking his friend and bodyguard Ronald McPhatter. After a car dropped the injured Troy Ave off at a local hospital, police searched the vehicle and found three handguns stashed in a secret compartment—including one that matched the markings on the bullet that killed McPhatter. Troy Ave was initially charged with attempted murder Monday, but is expected to now face murder charges given these most recent findings.
