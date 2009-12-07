Tiger Was Desperately Seeking Uchitel

As details and alleged adulteresses continue to emerge in the Tiger Woods scandal, TMZ.com claims the golfer told Rachel Uchitel that he wanted to be with her—even after the National Enquirer had exposed their purported affair. In the aftermath of the Thanksgiving car crash, according to TMZ’s sources, Woods sent multiple texts to Uchitel, reportedly saying he wanted to try to meet up. According to previous reports, Woods’ wife Elin Nordegren saw her husband sending texts to the suspected adulteress, confronted him about the messages, confiscated his phone, and even called Uchitel. Uchitel reportedly says she and Woods were involved for two months, but that he pursued her four months prior. One of Uchitel’s friends added, as TMZ reports, that Woods even said he loved her.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10