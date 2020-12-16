The Perfect Gift For Your Forgetful Significant Other: A Tile for Never Again Losing Keys or Wallets
Keep Keys Close
Shopping for a stocking stuffer for a forgetful friend, family member, or partner? Tile offers Bluetooth-enabled devices that attach to keys (the Pro or Mate) or slip in a wallet (the Slim). When the item (inevitably) goes missing, users can activate the free app (compatible with all major platforms) on their smartphones to ping the Tile, which will ring until the missing item is found.
For the holidays, Tile has unwrapped a bunch of limited edition designs so you can personalize your gift to your loved one’s interests. From laces for sneakerheads to adorable bowls of ramen, Tile's designs make them an adorable addition to a keychain. With a battery life that will last up to 3 years, it’s good that they’re cute to look at.
Pro, in Jungle Bloom
On sale, originally $36.99
Starter Pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim), in Rainbow
On sale, originally $52.99
