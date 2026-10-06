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IT’S YOUR LOVE

Country Music Power Couple Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

The Grammy-winning pair shared a video montage of moments from their relationship.

Country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive May 5 at the Country Music Awards in Los Angeles. Hill leads all the stars with six nominations.

Rose Prouser/Reuters

By Natalie Demaree

Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating three decades of marriage with a tender tribute.

McGraw, who has won two Grammy Awards with his wife for “Like We Never Loved At All” and “Let’s Make Love,” shared a video compilation of nostalgic moments from their relationship in an Oct. 6 Instagram post.

The duo won Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the song "Let's Make Love," while Hill won two additional Grammys for her album "Breathe.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who are married, won Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Let's Make Love" at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001.

Sam Mircovich/Reuters

Alongside the commemorative anniversary video, which was set to his song “My Best Friend,” the 59-year-old singer included a romantic note about Hill, 59, with whom he shares daughters Gracie McGraw, 29; Maggie McGraw, 28; and Audrey McGraw, 24.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw attend TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 Most Influential People In The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with their daughters, Maggie McGraw, Audrey McGraw, and Gracie McGraw at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City in 2015.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

“Thirty years, today. Thirty years of our marriage. That day, October 6, 1996, under an old locust tree (I think) in my Aunt’s backyard in Rayville, Louisiana, I stood there and watched my future walk towards me with the sweetest man I’ve ever known, her father Ted,” McGraw wrote.

Continuing, “In front of our closest family and friends, I was bound to the most beautiful soul. A lady that was glowing in my eyes, expanding my heart, and giving me all the love she had.”

Tim McGraw shared nostalgic videos and photos of him with his wife, Faith Hill, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tim McGraw shared nostalgic videos and photos of him with his wife, Faith Hill, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tim McGraw/Instagram

Fans, famous friends, and family quickly commented their support on the post, which garnered more than 244,000 likes.

“Awwww, love y’all so much,” commented the couple’s daughter Audrey, adding a red heart emoji.

Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Love you both!!!!” said actress Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks.

Actress Rita Wilson, married to Tom Hanks, celebrated Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 30th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post featuring the couple.

Actress Rita Wilson, married to Tom Hanks, celebrated Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 30th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post featuring the couple.

Instagram

“‘It’s Your Love’ was my parents’ wedding song in 1998. Happy anniversary to you both,” added a fan.

“Congratulations! Happy anniversary to two of my favorite singers,” another fan commented. “I have seen your ‘Soul to Soul’ Tour multiple times...the way you both look at each other, show the love you have for one another, and share it with us on the stage is beautiful! Cheers to many more.”

galleries/2013/02/10/grammy-awards-2013-justin-timberlake-carrie-underwood-more-photos/130210-faith-hill-tim-mcgraw-grammy_sjgd4w

Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose on the red carpet of the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty

The couple first crossed paths at a Nashville show in 1994. At the time, Hill was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks, and McGraw was in a relationship with Kristine Donahue.

Two years later, during McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour, they both ended their relationships so they could be together.

Tim McGraw shared the very first photo with his wife, Faith Hill, on Instagram in 2023 to commemorate their 27th wedding anniversary. The photo was taken in 1994 during the Country Radio Seminar.

Tim McGraw shared the very first photo with his wife, Faith Hill, on Instagram in 2023 to commemorate their 27th wedding anniversary. The photo was taken in 1994 during the Country Radio Seminar.

Tim McGraw/Instagram

In a 1998 interview with People, Hill said that she “wasn’t about to let Tim slip through [her] hands.”

“If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else—‘Oh, OK, now she’s a s--t and a bad person’—I can’t control that,” she said.

McGraw proposed to Hill while at a country music festival in June 1996, and they got married later that year.

Tim McGraw shared a touching tribute to his wife, Faith Hill, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tim McGraw shared a touching tribute to his wife, Faith Hill, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tim McGraw/Instagram

In the social media tribute, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer said he remains “bewildered by her capacity to love, forgive, nurture, and be full of joy and laughter.”

“She is the center of gravity to my life, and our girls’ lives and anyone who knows Audrey Faith McGraw,” he said.

Country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive May 5 at the Country Music Awards in Los Angeles. Hill leads all the stars with six nominations.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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