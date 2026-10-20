Country Legend’s Orange Tan Has Fans Calling Him ‘Tim McRib’
Photos of the bronze Grammy winner went viral after his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tim McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, but his head-turning tan is stealing all the attention.
The 59-year-old country legend attended the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 18. He wore a burgundy suit, black bow tie, and his signature black cowboy hat.
McGraw was joined on the red carpet by his wife Faith Hill, 59, and their daughters, singer Audrey McGraw, 24, and Maggie McGraw, 28. The couple, who married in 1996, are also parents to actress Gracie McGraw, 29.
The Grammy-winning artist’s deep, orange-tinged bronze has earned him an embarrassing new nickname.
Online, fans noted that the color of McGraw’s face did not match his hands.
“That boy has been hittin’ that tanning booth lol,” one fan wrote under a family photo Music Mayhem posted on Instagram.
Another quipped, “Looks like Tim McRib.”
Commenters called McGraw’s appearance “overcooked,” and asked if his tanning bed was set too high.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Leave some self-tanner for the rest of the world,” one fan joked. Another added, “That reminds me, I need to pick up deck stain…”
“Tim put on the self-tanner and said ‘I like it, I love it, I want some more of it,’” one fan wrote, referring to McGraw’s 1995 hit song, “I Like It, I Love It.”
But many fans did not care about McGraw’s appearance. “God forbid a man get a spray tan 😂 ,” one fan wrote. “We love you, Tim!”
McGraw was inducted alongside Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers.
In his emotional speech, he thanked the women in his life.
“The only thing that can beat this night is when you’re standing here, and I’m sitting there,” he said to five-time Grammy winner Hill, who has yet to receive the honor.
To his daughters, he said, “You’re the best thing we’ve ever made. Nothing in our careers even comes close.”
In March, McGraw told People about the moment when he got the call that he would be inducted.
“I just lost it right on the street in New York. I’m sure people were running in all directions from me when that happened. I was just sobbing on the street,” he said. “I don’t know if I ever thought it would happen in my lifetime.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…