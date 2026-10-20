OVERCOOKED Country Legend’s Orange Tan Has Fans Calling Him ‘Tim McRib’ Photos of the bronze Grammy winner went viral after his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rose Prouser/Reuters

Tim McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, but his head-turning tan is stealing all the attention.

The 59-year-old country legend attended the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 18. He wore a burgundy suit, black bow tie, and his signature black cowboy hat.

McGraw was joined on the red carpet by his wife Faith Hill, 59, and their daughters, singer Audrey McGraw, 24, and Maggie McGraw, 28. The couple, who married in 1996, are also parents to actress Gracie McGraw, 29.

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The Grammy-winning artist’s deep, orange-tinged bronze has earned him an embarrassing new nickname.

Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Maggie McGraw at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony on October 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Online, fans noted that the color of McGraw’s face did not match his hands.

Comments under a photo of Tim McGraw and his family focused on his tan. Instagram/Music Mayhem

“That boy has been hittin’ that tanning booth lol,” one fan wrote under a family photo Music Mayhem posted on Instagram.

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Another quipped, “Looks like Tim McRib.”

Tim McGraw’s tan got fans joking, with some declaring him "Tim McRib." Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Commenters called McGraw’s appearance “overcooked,” and asked if his tanning bed was set too high.

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“Leave some self-tanner for the rest of the world,” one fan joked. Another added, “That reminds me, I need to pick up deck stain…”

Tim McGraw and Ricky Skaggs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony on October 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“Tim put on the self-tanner and said ‘I like it, I love it, I want some more of it,’” one fan wrote, referring to McGraw’s 1995 hit song, “I Like It, I Love It.”

But many fans did not care about McGraw’s appearance. “God forbid a man get a spray tan 😂 ,” one fan wrote. “We love you, Tim!”

Tim McGraw—looking notably less tan—performs at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2024. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

McGraw was inducted alongside Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers.

In his emotional speech, he thanked the women in his life.

“The only thing that can beat this night is when you’re standing here, and I’m sitting there,” he said to five-time Grammy winner Hill, who has yet to receive the honor.

To his daughters, he said, “You’re the best thing we’ve ever made. Nothing in our careers even comes close.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw married in 1996. Posing here with their Grammys at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2001. Sam Mircovich/Reuters

In March, McGraw told People about the moment when he got the call that he would be inducted.

“I just lost it right on the street in New York. I’m sure people were running in all directions from me when that happened. I was just sobbing on the street,” he said. “I don’t know if I ever thought it would happen in my lifetime.”

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