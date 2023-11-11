‘Time for Change’: Rep. Andy Kim Kicks Off Run for Menendez’s Senate Seat
‘DECENT HUMAN BEING’
Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) formally kicked off his bid to unseat Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on Friday, pitching himself as a “decent human being” and calling for an end to broken politics. Kim announced his run after Menendez was hit with sweeping corruption charges that accused him of accepting bribes from businessmen and acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, prompting widespread calls for his resignation. “It doesn’t have to be this broken politics where you just have people putting their own personal ambition ahead of what’s good for this country,” Kim told supporters on Friday, per Politico. “Now is the time for change. Now is the time for us to say ‘Enough with our broken politics. We demand it, it is going to be ours for the taking.’”