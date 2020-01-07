Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a biopic about the musician, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chalamet, 24, who stars in Little Women and earned an Academy Award nomination for Call Me by Your Name, will reportedly portray Dylan in a movie about the singer-songwriter’s shift from folk to rock music. Dylan, 78, will executive produce the project, and his longtime manager Jeff Rosen will produce. Dylan and Rosen will work with director James Mangold, who was also in the director's chair for Ford v Ferrari. The screenplay is based on the book Dylan Goes Electric.