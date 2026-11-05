SWEARING-IN CEREMONY Tiny Trumpy Rep Launches Vile Attack on Young Woman The combative congressman-elect has been described as being “like Trump, but on steroids.” Facebook/Screenshot

Republican Anthony Constantino launched a brutal attack on the press after declaring victory in his ruby-red seat, going so far as to call one female reporter an “a--hole.”

Constantino, 44, won his race against Democrat Blake Gendebien by about 2 percentage points in New York’s 21st Congressional District, a seat that outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik took in 2024 by 24 points.

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The congressman-elect, known for his aggressive Napoleon Complex, was backed in the race by fellow “short king” House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is said to stand somewhere between 5’5” and 5’7”.

Anthony Constantino’s combative style has been described as being like “Donald Trump but on steroids.” Jim Franco/Getty Images

Constantino used his victory speech to attack the media, including City and State New York reporter Kate Lisa, who he described as “evil” and an “a--hole.”

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Lisa posted on X, explaining he was referring to her pre-election story in which she reported that long-time Trump advisor Roger Stone, who has a reputation for his take-no-prisoners approach, told Constantino to be less mean on social media to woo voters.

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Lisa said Stone’s advice was particularly interesting given he is “one of the biggest a--holes in American politics.”

Anthony Constantino made a conservative political rap about President Donald Trump last year. Jim Franco/Getty Images

It was this description that saw Lisa caught in Constantino‘s crosshairs.

“He’s probably the nicest person I met in politics, and I got to be honest with you, I think Kate Lisa is an a--hole,” Constantino declared, singling her out from the stage. “She is. You shouldn’t call people a--holes, Kate. It makes you an a--hole.”

Lisa said this was less than three minutes into his celebratory remarks.

Constantino then invited his political rapping partner, “Jenson Greatness,” to say a few lines to seemingly lighten the mood before calling on President Donald Trump to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs of his prostitution charges.

Kate Lisa with City and State New York posted on X about Anthony Constantino singling her out and booting another reporter from the small hall of his victory speech. Screenshot/X App

The congressman-elect then returned to attacking the “evil media,” saying the press refused to publish records showing the jobs he created.

“You wouldn’t say that because you’re a bunch of f--king a--holes,” he said. “And to those of you in the evil media that aren’t bad people, guess what? I got news for you. You’re evil too because you won’t expose the bad ones amongst you—you all stay quiet.”

He then directed his ire to 7 News Watertown reporter Garrett Domblewski, who was in the crowd, calling for him to be kicked out of the event.

“Look at that a--hole right there,” Constantino pointed. “Look at that guy. Take a picture of him… Kick him out! Get him out of here!”

President Trump and Anthony Constantino during a campaign rally in Syracuse in October 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Constantino then attacked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“Hey Zohran Mamdani, the last time there was a battle between the North versus the South, the North won,” Constantino said. “You understand me? I’m in the North, you’re in the South… You ain’t messing with me.”

This abrupt threat prompted one of his staffers to turn to others and call the speech “like Trump, but on steroids.”

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Constantino’s aggressive social media presence has included targeting campaign staffers, threatening a Canadian woman with the Secret Service, and even sharing an AI deepfake video of Gendebien saying he supports rape, human trafficking, and child abuse.

Constantino is also being sued by Philip Perry, the fiancé of Jerika Manning, chairwoman of the Clinton County Republican Committee, after he shared a 2021 news report about another man named Phillip Perry who had been arrested for DWI. Constantino subsequently acknowledged confusing the two men but continued criticizing Perry and Manning.

The Sticker Mule CEO often sports a T-shirt that says, "THIS SHIRT WAS MADE ENTIRELY IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA." Jim Franco/Getty Images

Constantino, who campaigned on a promise to “treat farmers fairly,” also attacked The Little Adirondack Farm Stand online after its owners publicly criticized his congressional campaign and questioned his ties to Donald Trump. The farm stand received threats against its owners and their business.

After Constantino’s victory speech, Lisa asked Alex DeGrasse, former advisor to Stefanik, who helped Constantino win the primary, whether he plans to keep working with the Congressman-elect.

“I like Anthony. I’ve become friends with him,” he said, careful to not denounce his behavior that night. “He does what he does, and that’s all you can say... He’s here, and he won.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Constantino for comment.

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