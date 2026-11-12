HOUSE HOTTIE TMZ Crowns Montana Dem, 32, as ‘Best-Looking New Congressman’ He will soon be Montana’s only Democrat in Washington. TMZ has already crowned him the Capitol’s best-looking newcomer.

TMZ has crowned Montana’s Sam Forstag as the “best-looking new congressman.”

The gossip site made its designation official on Thursday, writing that the 32-year-old Democrat “has the looks, the charm, and a seat in Congress.”

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Sam Forstag, 32, will be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3. TMZ has already crowned him the best-looking freshman lawmaker in the U.S. Capitol. Sam For Montana

After learning of his new title, Forstag jokingly fired back at TMZ’s Charlie Cotton, “I’d like to award you with the Best Bulls----er.” His campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional comment.

Forstag is a former wildland firefighter and smokejumper with the U.S. Forest Service, a career he leaned into during his campaign in his Mountain West state.

Sam Forstag’s Instagram post on Election Day. Instagram

Forstag reportedly lives in Missoula with his longtime partner, Allie Hay, the director of philanthropy for Planned Parenthood’s Montana chapter. It is unclear how long they have been together.

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The Bozeman Daily Chronicle photographed Hay at Forstag’s side on Election Day, and he has frequently posted her on his social media, too.

Sam Forstag’s post from the U.S. Capitol this week alongside his girlfriend, Allie Hay. Instagram

Forstag flipped a Republican-held seat, previously held by Republican Ryan Zinke, for a district that represents western Montana, including Bozeman and Missoula.

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He defeated the Republican Aaron Flint by 10,349 votes, or about 3.9 percentage points.

Republican Aaron Flint. Supplied

Forstag declared victory on Election Night, and the Associated Press officially called the race for Forstag two days later on November 5.

Sam Forstag will be the only Democratic lawmaker representing Montana in Congress. Sam For Montana

Montana has only two representatives in Congress. Republican Rep. Troy Downing represents the state’s eastern half, and Republicans hold both of the state’s Senate seats, making Forstag the only Democrat in Washington to hail from Big Sky Country.

“This is about sending a message to the country that working people in this state, in this country, are fed up with having to trust that somebody else is going to go fight for our interest in Washington, and we’re ready to go fight for ourselves,” Forstag said in a news conference last week.

Sam Forstag, a former firefighter, says he has yet to secure lodging in Washington. Sam For Montana

While Forstag has promised to fight for Montana in Congress, one of his next orders of business in Washington is to land a place to live. He told TMZ that he has been so busy setting up his office and fighting for committee assignments that he is yet to secure his own housing.

If push comes to shove, Forstag jokingly told TMZ that he has a van he could park at the Capitol to sleep in. If he did that, he would likely be ahead of some of his future Democratic colleagues, who have blamed traffic for missing a crucial vote to advance the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week.

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