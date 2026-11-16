FOND FAREWELL ‘Today’ Show Star Reveals Big New Career Move Willie Geist has called his news “bittersweet.” Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J.

MS NOW host Willie Geist is saying goodbye to the rest of the Morning Joe team after almost 20 years on the show. The network mainstay will be shifting his focus to Sunday Today with Willie Geist in the coming year, while spending more time on Today and other NBC News shows. “I’m so grateful to both NBC and MSNOW for the unique opportunity to do what I love at both networks,” he said. He added that bidding farewell to fellow Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had been “bittersweet,” but that “I am thrilled to settle in with my family at Today and dedicate all of my time to that special place.” Scarborough and Brzezinski, who’ve hosted Morning Joe with Geist since its 2007 launch, said they were both “proud” of their colleague and “sad” to see him go. “We knew it was coming after the midterms,” Scarborough said on Monday. “We had some really emotional conversations. I’m getting emotional right now. We shared our lives together.”

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