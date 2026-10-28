WORLDS APART ‘Today’ Show Anchor Stuns Colleagues With On-Air Hair Change Her colleague called the super-subtle switch “a great look.” NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Dylan Dreyer is proving that even the subtlest hairstyle switch-up can dramatically affect your appearance.

The Today Show anchor threw co-hosts Al Roker, 72, and Craig Melvin, 47, into a tizzy after ditching her signature side part during an Oct. 28 segment.

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“Before we do anything else, I think we should take a moment and acknowledge Dylan Dreyer’s new haircut,” Melvin said.

"Today" show anchor Dylan Dreyer ditched her signature side part for an Oct. 28 segment. NBC News

“Guys, I parted my hair in the middle,” responded Dreyer. The 45-year-old anchor has typically styled her trademark chin-length bob with a deep side part since her 2012 debut as a weekend meteorologist.

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Melvin said it wasn’t just him and Roker who noticed the change, but everyone in the studio was stunned by her “amazing” hair.

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“It’s a great look,” he added.

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer usually styles her blond bob in a side part. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Roker, who is bald, agreed with his colleague, joking that he “can’t do a part.”

“I can change my whole look very easily,” Dreyer said. “It’s like Superman, you know, you put on the glasses and then you’re a whole new man.”

When NBC News correspondent Savannah Sellers joined the segment later on to deliver a consumer news report, she also chimed in on Dreyer’s hair, saying, “By the way, she’s done this before.”

It’s not unusual for Dreyer to switch up her hair with a middle part.

Dylan Dreyer wore her hair in a middle part during a "Today" show segment in Ireland on Oct. 16. Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

For the show’s broadcast from Ireland on Oct. 16, she wore her hair in a braided half-up, half-down style with a middle part.

The anchor also showed off the style in an Aug. 15 carousel post on Instagram, which included behind-the-scenes photos from Earth Odyssey Season 9. Dreyer has hosted the show since its 2019 debut.

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer wore a middle part in a carousel post on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes photos from "Earth Odyssey" Season 9. Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dreyer, Melvin, and Roker have co-anchored the third hour together since 2019 and frequently banter about their on-air appearances.

Al Rocker, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin during the Oct. 28 segment of the "Today" show. NBC News

During a September episode, Roker revealed that Dreyer asked Melvin if he was taking weight-loss drugs, which Melvin did not confirm or deny.

“I asked if you do the shot, and you thought I was being judgy!” Dreyer said, adding that she was only asking because she knows several people who take them.

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