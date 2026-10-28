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‘Today’ Show Anchor Stuns Colleagues With On-Air Hair Change

Her colleague called the super-subtle switch “a great look.”

Today Show's Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

By Natalie Demaree

Dylan Dreyer is proving that even the subtlest hairstyle switch-up can dramatically affect your appearance.

The Today Show anchor threw co-hosts Al Roker, 72, and Craig Melvin, 47, into a tizzy after ditching her signature side part during an Oct. 28 segment.

“Before we do anything else, I think we should take a moment and acknowledge Dylan Dreyer’s new haircut,” Melvin said.

"Today" show anchor Dylan Dreyer ditched her signature side part for an Oct. 28 segment.

"Today" show anchor Dylan Dreyer ditched her signature side part for an Oct. 28 segment.

NBC News

“Guys, I parted my hair in the middle,” responded Dreyer. The 45-year-old anchor has typically styled her trademark chin-length bob with a deep side part since her 2012 debut as a weekend meteorologist.

Melvin said it wasn’t just him and Roker who noticed the change, but everyone in the studio was stunned by her “amazing” hair.

“It’s a great look,” he added.

TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer usually styles her blond bob in a side part.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Roker, who is bald, agreed with his colleague, joking that he “can’t do a part.”

“I can change my whole look very easily,” Dreyer said. “It’s like Superman, you know, you put on the glasses and then you’re a whole new man.”

Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.
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When NBC News correspondent Savannah Sellers joined the segment later on to deliver a consumer news report, she also chimed in on Dreyer’s hair, saying, “By the way, she’s done this before.”

It’s not unusual for Dreyer to switch up her hair with a middle part.

Dylan Dreyer wore her hair in a middle part during a "Today" show segment in Ireland on Oct. 16.

Dylan Dreyer wore her hair in a middle part during a "Today" show segment in Ireland on Oct. 16.

Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

For the show’s broadcast from Ireland on Oct. 16, she wore her hair in a braided half-up, half-down style with a middle part.

The anchor also showed off the style in an Aug. 15 carousel post on Instagram, which included behind-the-scenes photos from Earth Odyssey Season 9. Dreyer has hosted the show since its 2019 debut.

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer wore a middle part in a carousel post on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes photos from "Earth Odyssey" Season 9.

"Today" show host Dylan Dreyer wore a middle part in a carousel post on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes photos from "Earth Odyssey" Season 9.

Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dreyer, Melvin, and Roker have co-anchored the third hour together since 2019 and frequently banter about their on-air appearances.

Al Rocker, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin during the Oct. 28 segment of the "Today" show.

Al Rocker, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin during the Oct. 28 segment of the "Today" show.

NBC News

During a September episode, Roker revealed that Dreyer asked Melvin if he was taking weight-loss drugs, which Melvin did not confirm or deny.

“I asked if you do the shot, and you thought I was being judgy!” Dreyer said, adding that she was only asking because she knows several people who take them.

The 'Today' show's Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
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Natalie Demaree

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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