Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Allegedly Hired Divorce Lawyers
GAME OVER?
NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers after a blowup fight between the two of them sent Bündchen away from their family home to cool down in Costa Rica. The fight was allegedly over Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL and return for the 2022 football season, according to Page Six. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Brady is now the ninth highest paid athlete in the world, raking in a reported $250 million via deals with Under Armour, Sam Adams, and Foot Locker. In the event of a split, sources told Page Six the pair would share custody over their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also shares custody of his 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.