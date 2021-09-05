Tom Brady Battled COVID-19 Weeks After Winning Super Bowl MVP
PUNT
A few weeks after Tom Brady helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl victory and celebrate the win at the championship boat parade, he contracted COVID-19, he told the Tampa Bay Times in an article published over the weekend. Vaccinated players will be able to leave their hotel room and visit family during the season, but the number of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people still poses a threat. Brady said that despite the fact that the whole team is vaccinated, he fears the pandemic will again disrupt the NFL season. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans,” he said.