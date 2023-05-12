Tom Brady in Discussions to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders: Report
CAREER SHIFT
Tom Brady might be finally retired from playing in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying away from football—and he might be taking his off-the-field career to Las Vegas. Brady, who retired last year after a legendary 23 seasons, is in talks to become a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN. The move would represent Brady’s second investment in Las Vegas professional sports franchises after he became a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team in March. Both the Raiders and the Aces are owned by Mark Davis. If the deal goes through, ESPN reports it’s unlikely Brady will have any sway over the franchise’s operations. It also isn’t the first time Brady has explored ownership: Last year, he was in talks about becoming a limited partner in the Miami Dolphins while also potentially playing as the team’s quarterback.