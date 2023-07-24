CHEAT SHEET
Tom Brady Pictured Getting Close With Russian Supermodel: Report
Tom Brady was pictured cuddling up to supermodel Irina Shayk over the weekend, according to Page Six. An “eyewitness” reportedly told the outlet that the retired NFL star, 45, picked up 37-year-old Shayk from Hotel Bel-Air on Friday before driving her to his house in Los Angeles. She was next seen leaving the property at 9:30 a.m. the following morning as Brady drove Shayk back to the hotel, and collected her for a second time later in the day. The football legend was also seemingly pictured caressing Shayk’s face while they were stopped at a red light. The pictures of Shayk–who has a child with actor Bradley Cooper—come after supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady in October last year after 13 years of marriage.