Tom Brady Roast Reportedly Sends Gisele Bündchen’s New Romance Up in Flames
NOT LAUGHING
Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente may be no more after Valente reportedly took offense to jokes insinuating he was Tom Brady and Bündchen’s homewrecker. Bündchen and Valente were rumored to have started dating in November 2022 after meeting in Valente’s jiu-jitsu class. However, last month when Netflix hosted the “The Roast of Tom Brady,” Valente caught some strays he wasn’t prepared for, according to InTouch Weekly. “How much would it suck for Tom... OMG, just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend could beat your ass while eating hers,” comedian Nikki Glaser joked during the special. Glaser didn’t hold back, adding, “Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying ‘yes’ to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’” Both Valente and Bündchen were enraged by the special and Gisele reportedly left early, according to InTouch Weekly. Now, after two months of not being seen together publicly, the relationship is on shaky ground. “The spotlight was too much for him... Joaquim's a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention,” a source told InTouch Weekly. Valente was reportedly particularly incensed by the insinuation that he was the cause of the couple’s divorce.