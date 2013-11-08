Tom Cruise Defends Parenting

CHEAT SHEET
Tom Cruise defended his absence from his daughter Suri, in a court deposition taken on Sep. 9 as part of his suit against In Touch magazine over a cover story claiming he “abandoned” Suri after his high-profile divorce from Katie Holmes. Cruise admitted he didn’t see Suri for 100 days beginning on August 4, 2012, but it was only because of his hectic international filming schedule. Cruise said he talked to Suri by phone every day, and got “very good at it. I tell wonderful stories," he said. He said he found that Suri was happy and confident, and has a “very good sense of herself.” Asked if Holmes had left their marriage to protect Suri from Scientology, Cruise said religion was only part of their divorce. “I find that question offensive. … There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion.”