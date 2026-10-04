Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Tom Cruise’s $125M Movie Bombs at the Box Office

CRUISE CRASH
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 2:22PM EDT 
Tom Cruise attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Digger" at Directors Village on September 28, 2026.
Tom Cruise attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Digger" at Directors Village on September 28, 2026. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre, FilmMagic

The $125 million political satire Digger fell far short of expectations in its opening weekend. The film, starring Tom Cruise in multiple roles, including an oil tycoon, earned an estimated $8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $12 million overseas. It marked the weakest opening for a Cruise-led film since Lions for Lambs in 2007 and ranks among the year’s biggest box-office disappointments for any studio. “Even with respectable ancillary income based on the film’s pedigree, the movie is going to lose a lot of money,” wrote film industry analyst David A. Gross in his box office newsletter FranchiseRe. Digger is the last movie Warner Bros. will release before Paramount’s deal to acquire its parent company closes Tuesday. “I hope the film does well so other people receive and make money, everyone gets Christmas bonuses, and then they can go on and other films like this can get made,” Cruise said after a screening for Producers Guild of America members last week.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Singer Accused of Slapping Woman Mid-Concert
SHOCKING SMACK
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 1:24PM EDT 

A Georgia soul singer has been accused of slapping a woman during a performance, leaving her with two black eyes and damaging her dental work. Sky Whatley has been charged with simple battery after hitting Shamika Boyd in a caught-on-camera attack at the Legendary Awards Show & Concert in Tucker, Georgia, 11Alive reported. He has not been arrested. Boyd told 11Alive on Friday that she was struck so hard that the composite material on one of her teeth came out. “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me,’” Boyd said about the Sept. 6 incident. She attended the event to support her daughter, who was DJing. “That’s the part that I don’t understand when I did nothing to him,” Boyd said. “He was in no harm, no threat or anything.” Her lawyers argue that the slap, which was caught on camera, warranted a more serious charge. “If I went out and slapped somebody and I blacked their eye and I chipped their tooth, I wouldn’t be charged with simple battery,” attorney Atiya Vereen said.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

12-Piece ScratchDefense Nonstick Cookware Set
Save 30% off
Shop At Circulon

Free Shipping

Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Make You A Believer’ Singer Dies at 63
ICON
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 11:58AM EDT 
Singer Sass Jordan performs for the Luminato arts festival opening night concert at Yonge Dundas Square on June 11, 2010 in Toronto, Canada.
Singer Sass Jordan performs for the Luminato arts festival opening night concert at Yonge Dundas Square on June 11, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. Isaiah Trickey/Isaiah Trickey, WireImage

Sass Jordan, known for her 1992 hit “Make You a Believer,” died Friday at age 63. The Canadian singer passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, her loved ones announced on Instagram. “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature,” the post read. “An irreplaceable being of light and joy!” Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and lived in Montreal. She released her debut album Tell Somebody in 1988, and it earned her a Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year. Her second album, Racine, came out in 1992 and featured the hit “Make You a Believer.” In the early 1990s, Jordan toured with Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters. “Sass taught me how to be in a rock and roll band and gave me my first rock and roll check,” Hawkins once said. In September, she cancelled several scheduled Ontario performances due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Debris Found From Missing Medical Plane Off Nantucket
LOST CONTACT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.26 10:03AM EDT 
U.S. Coast Guard boat on July 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
U.S. Coast Guard boat on July 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun, Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has located debris from a medical transport plane that vanished off the coast of Nantucket. The plane disappeared after air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight around 2 a.m. Saturday. The Gulfstream G-100, which was flying from Bermuda to Boston, was carrying four Canadians and two Bermudans, who have not been located. A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News that officials believe the plane rapidly descended 7,500 feet before hitting the water. The air ambulance was in contact with New York air traffic controllers when the crew declared an emergency, according to air traffic audio. The audio reveals the controller appeared to have difficulty hearing the pilots and several times asked them to repeat their messages. The Coast Guard said they would continue search efforts through the night and provide an update on Sunday.

Read it at ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
Buy At Hume Health

Free Shipping

Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Real-Life ‘Home Alone 2’ Bird Lady Found Murdered
TRAGEDY
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 10.03.26 3:54AM EDT 

The real-life “bird lady” who inspired comparisons with a character in the movie Home Alone 2 has been found murdered in New York’s Central Park. The body of the homeless 63-year-old Francis Lee Rogers, who also went by the name Elise Hill, was discovered in a park gazebo on Sept. 27, police said. She was barefoot and covered in dirt next to a bloodied stick, with cuts to her head, which had been shaved. A 38-year-old homeless man, Jason Robles, later claimed responsibility, according to police. He said that Rogers/Hill had attacked him with a stick until he wrested it away to use it as a weapon against her, according to the NYPD. “She hit me on my body with a stick, so I took the stick from her. I hit her with it more than 20 times. I did it until she couldn’t hit me anymore,” Robles said, according to court documents. Robles was questioned Thursday in a hospital bed. He is being treated for injuries and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation. Rogers/Hill was strikingly similar to the “Pigeon Lady” played by Brenda Fricker in the popular 1992 holiday movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The lonely character develops a friendship with stranded Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister. Rogers/Hill, well known to park birdwatchers, lived in the park for years and painted watercolors of Central Park’s wildlife. “To people she’s a nobody but to us who were regular here, she’s a somebody,” said a friend. Her life was memorialized in the 2007 documentary Begging Naked.

The Irish actress Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”
The Irish actress Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Screengrab
Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Adopted Man Discovers Dad is Triple Grammy-Winning Rock Star
WHAT A FOOL BELIEVES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

An adopted man got the shock of a lifetime after discovering his biological father is five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. A routine DNA submission to 23andMe sparked a notification matching Michael Goessling, 58, with a half-brother he never knew existed. That discovery led him straight to his birth mother, who connected him with his biological father over the phone. During the call, the father mentioned he was a musician preparing for a tour through the area. “I said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’” Goessling recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.’” Both birth parents were 14 years old when they conceived Michael, and later put him up for adoption. Decades later, the legendary Doobie Brothers frontman admitted he “always carried that guilt with me” over giving up his son, frequently worrying about how his child’s life turned out. Learning that his son enjoyed a wonderful childhood provided immense relief to the yacht rock vocalist. “The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents,” the singer said. The emotional reunion brought another surprise for the 74-year-old musician, who revealed he is “still wrapping my head” around learning he is also a grandfather to Goessling’s two children. The Doobie Brothers won three Grammys for their album Minute by Minute and hit “What a Fool Believes”.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
The Beatles Release Unearthed John Lennon Song
HERE COMES THE SONG
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.03.26 3:26AM EDT 
Published 10.02.26 12:52PM EDT 
From left to right: Eric Clapton, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Keith Richards perform live on stage as The Dirty Mac on the set of the Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus at Intertel TV Studio in Wembley, London on 11th December 1968. (Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns)
From left to right: Eric Clapton, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Keith Richards perform live on stage as The Dirty Mac on the set of the Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus at Intertel TV Studio in Wembley, London on 11th December 1968. (Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns) Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns

A previously unheard song recorded by John Lennon around 1965 has finally been released. The unfinished acoustic track, titled “Little Girl,” is part of a new Rubber Soul deluxe edition and was discovered on a tape from Lennon’s estate, producer Giles Martin told Rolling Stone. Few people outside of the band’s inner circle even knew of the song. “It was a very closely guarded secret,” Beatle historian Kevin Howlett told the British music magazine MOJO. The sparsely arranged demo features Lennon strumming an acoustic guitar and tapping his foot, while repeating a chorus of lyrics (mostly potential placeholders, like “I love you”s and “la la la”s). Along with “Little Girl,” the Rubber Soul reissue includes unreleased takes and demos of other classic Beatles songs, including “Norwegian Wood,” “In My Life,” and “Drive My Car.”

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Iconic Hawaii Landmark Collapses After 500 Years
GOING, GOING... GONE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.26 8:27AM EDT 
Published 10.02.26 8:26AM EDT 
Sea arch in the Volcanoes National Park, Big Island, Hawaii
CrisRG/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The iconic Hōlei Sea Arch in Hawaii has collapsed into the ocean after more than half a millennium. Tourists were still taking photos of the landmark in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park last Wednesday, but park authorities said it had disappeared by Sunday night. Pinpointing the exact moment of its collapse is difficult because the area had been closed for three days while Tropical Storm Nolo battered the island state. The structure first formed roughly 550 years ago as waves carved through an ancient flow of lava. Centuries of erosion, worsened by earthquakes, caused its collapse. “Very sad to hear of the loss of the arch,” one person wrote on social media. “It figured in many of our vacation photographs throughout the 1990s. But the natural world is indeed constantly changing.” Another person said: “What a beautiful and special place. We are so sad that it is gone.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
2,000 Arrested as High School Protests Turn Violent
CLASSROOMS ON FIRE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.02.26 11:15AM EDT 
Students take part in the blockade of Lycee Le Corbusier as part of a nationwide mobilization calling for improved learning conditions and additional resources for schools, in Aubervilliers, Seine-Saint-Denis, France, on October 1, 2026.
Gauthier Bedrignans/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

About 2,000 people have been arrested in France as violent protests about the state of the country’s education rage on. The protests, driven by grievances including teacher shortages, dilapidated buildings, and class sizes, have also forced the closure of 400 schools, which stayed closed Friday. The demonstrations started in the Paris area last month but have become increasingly violent as they spread elsewhere. Justice ⁠Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned those who have committed arson in schools, clashed with police, and torched vehicles as an “active and violent minority” who may not even be students. “We have ​gone from high-school student demonstrations to a public-order disturbance. When people target buses and set schools on fire, it is no longer simply a protest issue,” Darmanin told a French radio station. Around two-thirds of the 2000 people who have been arrested amid the disorder were placed in police custody. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was reportedly told by intelligence agencies during a crisis meeting on Thursday that the protest violence has been orchestrated by hard-left politicians, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI). Louis Boyard, a 26-year-old LFI politician, denied the allegations against the party.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Viral Cheesesteak-Hurling Suspect Surrenders to Cops
BAD TASTE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.26 10:35AM EDT 
A content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it.
A content creator claims he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it. Security Camera F/Screenshot

A content creator turned himself in on Thursday for an alleged viral cheesesteak assault. The video shows a Wednesday night confrontation at Pat’s King of Steaks, where someone appears to throw a cheesesteak at an employee identified as general manager Tom Francano. The investigation remains ongoing as police said they’re reviewing the video. The creator claimed in the video that he reviews restaurants and throws the food at employees if he doesn’t like it. The content creator’s identity hasn’t been disclosed, but the owner of the South Philadelphia restaurant is confident justice will be served and is considering banning cameras at the famous restaurant. “They’re going to get this guy… Because that’s an assault,” the owner Rita Marie Oliveri said. Founded in 1930, the restaurant has been operating for nearly 97 years, and it’s received an outpouring of support from its community after the incident. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People were coming and saying how sorry they were that somebody would do that to us,” Oliveri said. Even the restaurant’s rival, Geno’s Steaks, has stood with them in solidarity despite the well-known competition. “That’s somebody’s grandfather. They don’t deserve that,” said Anthony Rossi of Geno’s Steaks.

Read it at ABC7 Eyewitness News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now