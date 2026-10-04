Tom Cruise’s $125M Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The $125 million political satire Digger fell far short of expectations in its opening weekend. The film, starring Tom Cruise in multiple roles, including an oil tycoon, earned an estimated $8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $12 million overseas. It marked the weakest opening for a Cruise-led film since Lions for Lambs in 2007 and ranks among the year’s biggest box-office disappointments for any studio. “Even with respectable ancillary income based on the film’s pedigree, the movie is going to lose a lot of money,” wrote film industry analyst David A. Gross in his box office newsletter FranchiseRe. Digger is the last movie Warner Bros. will release before Paramount’s deal to acquire its parent company closes Tuesday. “I hope the film does well so other people receive and make money, everyone gets Christmas bonuses, and then they can go on and other films like this can get made,” Cruise said after a screening for Producers Guild of America members last week.