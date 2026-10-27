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Music Legend, 86, Abruptly Cancels Shows at the Last Minute

A sudden illness brought his worldwide trek to a halt.

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Eliseo Fernandez/Reuters

By Leigh Kimmins

A music legend was forced to abruptly pull the plug on his upcoming performances just hours before showtime after an unexpected illness sidelined him. Sir Tom Jones announced he had to cancel and reschedule his upcoming Southern California tour dates after a sudden case of the flu. The 86-year-old Welsh crooner was scheduled to perform at an iconic Los Angeles amphitheater on Monday night, followed by a venue in San Diego on Tuesday, but he announced the schedule change after strict advice from his medical team. “I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu,” Jones explained to fans. “Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego.” The San Diego performance has been pushed back to November 3, while the Los Angeles show will serve as his rescheduled tour finale on November 4. The hitmaker behind “She’s a Lady” and “Delilah”—who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006—had launched the North American leg of his “Come Gather Round” tour on September 18 after kicking off global dates over the summer.

Read it at New York Post

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