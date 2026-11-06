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Tom Jones, 86, Reveals Terrifying Brush With Death

The singer said he thought his life was “over.”

Singer Tom Jones has spoken of a brush with death.

Luke MacGregor/Reuters

By Tom Porter

Legendary singer Tom Jones has revealed he thought he was close to death after a severe bout of flu last week. The Welsh singer, 86, was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and had to cancel several performances. “[I thought] Oh well, this is it, you’ve had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it’s over right now,” he told fans at a concert this week after recovering. “I must say this, in the UCLA, they really did a wonderful job. So I’m here.” Jones is performing in the U.S. on his Come Round Together tour. He is a Grammy winner and Golden Globe nominee with 19 U.S. top 40 hits, including 1965’s “It’s Not Unusual” and 1971’s “She’s a Lady.” The late Queen Elizabeth II knighted Jones in 2006.

Read it at Wales Online

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