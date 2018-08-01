Tommy Robinson Freed on Bail After Winning Legal Challenge

CHEAT SHEET
Tommy Robinson—the far-right English nationalist whose jailing became a cause célèbre for Steve Bannon and the U.S. alt-right—has been released on bail in Britain after winning a challenge against a contempt-of-court conviction. Robinson was jailed after he pleaded guilty to potentially prejudicing a court case by livestreaming outside a court where a trial was being held. His livestream showed people who were involved in the trial and risked forcing the trial to collapse. However, on Wednesday morning, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other judges in London dismissed the finding and original 13-month sentence, made in May, and ordered a fresh hearing of the allegation. Lord Burnett announced to applause from Robinson’s supporters in the court: “The appellant is granted bail and the matter of contempt at Leeds Crown Court is remitted to be heard again.” Bannon previously defended Robinson, saying that he didn’t think he was “a bad guy” and that “he’s got to be released from prison.” A diplomat representing Donald Trump—Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom and former governor of Kansas—also lobbied the U.K. on behalf of Robinson.