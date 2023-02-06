CHEAT SHEET
Top Cybersecurity Envoy Says His Twitter Was Hacked
Nathaniel Fick, the head of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, said Saturday that his Twitter had been compromised. “My account has been hacked,” he tweeted from his personal account. “Perils of the job…” It was unclear who was behind the alleged hack, or what changes they might have made to Fick’s account. Fick is an irregular presence on Twitter, where he maintains an unverified personal account with fewer than 5,000 followers, preferring instead to be represented by the State Department’s official Twitter. He was nominated to be the bureau’s ambassador-at-large in June 2022, and was confirmed by September.