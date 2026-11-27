The trade gap has been widening, despite the president’s tariffs.

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Financial commentator and stockbroker Peter Schiff slammed President Donald Trump’s trade policy, arguing that the administration’s aggressive tariffs have backfired.

In a social media post on Friday, Schiff took aim at the country’s growing trade deficit, which widened by 10.7 percent to $149.5 billion in October 2026, according to the Census Bureau’s latest advance report.

Imports climbed to $365.3 billion, while the country exported just $215.8 billion.

Schiff frequently criticizes Trump's economic policies on social media. X/@PeterSchiff

The deficit was more than double what it was at the same time last year.

“It was the third-largest monthly deficit in history, exceeded only by January and March of 2025, when importers rushed to avoid tariffs,” Schiff said. “On trade, Trump is the biggest loser of any president.”

The gap has been widening for months, climbing from $118.9 billion in July.

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In his second term, Trump has doubled down on tariffs despite political and legal pushback. In April, when the trade deficit

After the deficit fell by 55 percent in April 2026, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying, “THANK YOU MR. TARIFF!”

Trump has called himself the "Tariff king" Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Schiff is currently a chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, an investment adviser and wealth management firm. He also hosts The Peter Schiff Show investing podcast.

A frequent Trump critic, the stockbroker clashed with the president last year after he appeared on Fox News. Trump has called Schiff a “Trump-hating loser who has already proven to be wrong.”