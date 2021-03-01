Top Evangelical Christian Adoption Agency Finally Accepts LGBTQ Parents
LOVE IS LOVE
Bethany Christian Services, an evangelical Christian adoption agency, will finally allow LGBTQ+ families to adopt children, the group announced Monday. The Michigan-based agency had previously refused to do so on faith-based grounds, instead referring prospective parents to other agencies, according to The New York Times. Bethany’s decision comes after the state of Michigan announced in 2019 it would discontinue funding for groups that don’t accept gay couples, the Times reports. “We will now offer services with the love and compassion of Jesus to the many types of families who exist in our world today,” Chris Palusky, the organization’s president, wrote in an email to staff. “We’re taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach where all are welcome.”