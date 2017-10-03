Top Mnuchin Aide Flew Billionaire’s Private Jet for Palm Beach Trip

CHEAT SHEET
Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin's chief of staff flew on a hedge fund billionaire's private jet to Palm Beach earlier this year, The Washington Post reported. Eli Miller flew with Trian Fund Management partner Nelson Peltz, who has spoken favorably about Trump's proposal to slash tax rates on businesses and the wealthy. A department spokesperson said the trip posed no ethical issues because Miller and Peltz have a pre-existing relationship. The news comes, however, as several senior Trump administration officials, including Mnuchin, are facing scrutiny over their use of government and private planes. Health & Human Services Sec. Tom Price resigned last week as a result of questions over his own use of private jets for official business.