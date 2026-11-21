The famed strategist is warning Schumer not to make the mistake of sticking around too long.

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Obama strategist David Axelrod has urged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to move aside for fresh leadership talent in the wake of the party’s midterm triumph.

In a post on X on Friday, Axelrod urged Schumer, 75, not to make the same mistake as Joe Biden.

Biden hinted he’d step aside after defeating Trump in 2020, only to stay put after the 2022 midterms, triggering the calamitous 2024 Democratic defeat that saw Trump return to power.

David Axelrod was one of former President Barack Obama's top advisers. Getty Images

“Joe Biden promised to be a transitional president, then misread the meaning of the ’22 midterms and changed his mind, to his own detriment and the country’s,” said Axelrod.

“There’s a lesson in that for @SenSchumer, who deserves a great deal of credit for the massive Dem victories this year but shouldn’t misread them or the election: it also was a clarion call for change.”

Axelrod called on Schumer to “pledge a transition after two years to a new generation of leaders—and then feature them as the faces and voices of the party.”

He said Schumer “has the chance to write the final chapter of an accomplished half century career in public life. He would be wise to do what Biden did not. Be the bridge.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Schumer’s office for comment.

The post comes in the wake of the Democratic victory in the midterms, which saw the party win control of the House, as well as win a 56-44 seat majority in the Senate.

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The victory has renewed debate over the party’s direction ahead of the 2028 election, with some Democrats calling for new leadership that reflects the younger voters who helped sweep Democrats into power.

Schumer, who has been the top Democrat in the Senate since 2017, has hailed the new blue wave as a “generational remake” of the Senate, but has also said he expects to be elected Senate Majority Leader before the new crop of lawmakers is sworn in.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, 67, of Maryland, has said he intends to launch a rare leadership challenge against Schumer, saying that Americans had voted for change.

Senator Chris Van Hollen at a post-midterm event. He said he plans to challenge Schumer in the Senate leadership race. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Axelrod’s intervention puts weight behind those calling for a shakeup, with the legendary strategist having helped mastermind Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential election wins.

Back in 2025, he said Schumer’s leadership appeared to be “in trouble” amid fury from party progressives at a government spending deal he cut with Republicans.

In 2008, Obama became one of the youngest presidents in U.S. history, and he built his winning campaign around the “change we can believe in” slogan.