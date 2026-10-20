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THE END IS NEAR

Top Officials Secretly Sound Alarm on Doomsday Trump Election Scenario

Officials are defending American voting from an American president.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump yells during a campaign rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita, on October 19, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

By Laura Esposito

National security officials have been secretly bracing for the possibility that Donald Trump refuses to accept the midterm election results.

As numerous polls have predicted a big blue wave on Nov. 3, a small group of officials has been laying the groundwork alongside state governments and members of Congress to protect democracy, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The group includes ten current and former Defense Department officials who identify across the political spectrum, the Post reported, and who are concerned the 80-year-old president will sacrifice the nation’s integrity to keep his party in power.

The Post reported that the group has met with leadership in at least ten states.

“All of them have said we’re concerned but we don’t know what to do,” one member of the group told the Post. “The outcome that we hope for is that states would be prepared for any contingencies should they arise.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the Post that the administration “is taking decisive action to protect our elections, including prosecuting election crimes, strengthening election infrastructure security, and protecting vulnerable voters from fraud and coercion.”

Jan 6

Trump's yearslong obsession with nonexistent election fraud culminated with the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

During his first term, Trump’s fixation on unfounded election fraud culminated in the deadly Jan. 6 riot outside the Capitol. The riot ultimately led to the deaths of five people. Four officers also took their own lives in the aftermath.

With the midterm elections quickly approaching, concerns have grown in recent days of Trump and his allies potentially taking drastic measures to retain Republican control.

Last month, for example, a former conservative judge warned in a New Republic op-ed that “another Jan. 6” could occur on Jan. 3, 2027—the start of a brand-new House after the midterms.

“Today’s congressional Republicans took a blood oath six years ago not just to put their party before their country, but to put Donald Trump before their country,” George H.W. Bush-appointed Judge J. Michael Luttig wrote. “And so it is that only weeks before the midterm elections, House Republicans have already sworn their allegiance to Donald Trump and doomed the U.S. to another Jan. 6 next Jan. 3.”

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Tammy Patrick, chief program officer at the National Association of Election Officials, told the Post that election interference has been a top concern for local election officials nationwide, pointing to Trump’s fixation on fraud.

In August, a federal judge blocked the United States Postal Service from enacting rules that would allow the Trump administration to decide which voters could vote by mail in November.

And just last month, he declared on Truth Social that “Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!”

“All of these things,” Patrick told the Post, “are being done in the open.”

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Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

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