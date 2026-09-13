Top Republican Cornered on Crucial Deadline for Missing Mitch
McConnell’s office has avoided specifying a date for his return, even after Rep. James Comer suggested it could happen this week.
Kentucky Rep. James Comer has said he “expects” Mitch McConnell to make a long-awaited reappearance this week, but the missing senator’s office has put that claim in doubt.
Sen. McConnell, 84, has now been out of the public eye since June 14, but—miraculously—Comer believes that the MIA Republican could make his grand return tomorrow, Sept. 14, when the Senate reconvenes after summer recess.
According to CNN, Comer said he has spoken with McConnell’s office regularly, despite not having spoken to the man in question throughout his months of absence.
Asked whether McConnell should be expected back for the return of the Senate, Comer responded: “I expect that. I sure hope so.”
The House Oversight chair continued: “I have not talked to Leader McConnell. I’ve talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally. And they have all said it’s their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in.”
Despite Comer’s assurances that McConnell’s staff were positive about his return “goal,” they didn’t seem as confident when questioned by CNN directly—while Fox pundits have demanded his resignation if he fails to make it.
Asked about a return date, McConnell spokesperson Stephanie Penn told CNN there were “no scheduling announcements at this time.”
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It would be a dramatic return if McConnell did appear in person for the reconvening of the Senate in Washington on Monday, considering he’s thus far refused to even show his face on camera for a short video despite repeated pleas from GOP allies.
The last statement from McConnell’s office came on Aug. 6, and seemed to suggest that the worst of the senator’s health problems were behind him.
“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” the statement shared on McConnell’s behalf.
“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”
While McConnell’s infrequent, cryptic updates haven’t served to persuade all of his colleagues or constituents of his ability to serve, the politician is still technically on the job whether he reappears on Monday or not.
McConnell has continued getting paid during his three months away, with senators making a base annual salary of $174,000.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…