DEFINITELY NOT HELPING Top Republican Admits Trump’s Failed Promise Is Hurting GOP John Thune admitted that Trump’s failed promise to start “no new wars” was certainly not helping win over disillusioned Republican voters ahead of next week’s election.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune confessed that President Donald Trump’s failure to deliver on a key campaign promise is hurting the base.

When pressed on Fox News about whether Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to start “no new wars” — despite having started the disastrous Iran War — was dampening Republicans’ enthusiasm headed into the upcoming election, Thune admitted that it certainly wasn’t helping.

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“When the president campaigned on ‘no more wars,’ is that the equivalent of George Bush 41 saying ‘read my lips, no new taxes?’” Fox host Bill Hemmer asked, referring to the now-infamous political pledge that in part sunk George H.W. Bush’s reelection.

“There’s no question, Bill, that’s having an effect,” the South Dakota Republican confessed, adding that high gas prices also weren’t helping before proclaiming that the conflict “will come to an end.”

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“The long-term question is: is my community safe, is my neighborhood safe, is my country safe?” Thune continued. “And that’s ultimately what a president is responsible for.”

Thune explained that Trump's broken promises certainly weren't helping the GOP. America's Newsroom/Fox News

Young, male voters proved particularly useful to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, with many citing disillusionment with the so-called “forever wars” in the Middle East as they bought into Trump’s promise not to start any.

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But now, exactly eight months into Trump’s war with Iran with no clear end in sight, many “America First” Republicans, including prominent MAGA voices like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republicans have become unhappy with the foreign policy of the Trump administration. The war-driven rise in gas and oil prices certainly hasn’t helped either.

Many younger voters have embraced the "America First" wing of the MAGA movement as they have grown frustrated with U.S. foreign policy. Octavio Jones/REUTERS

Trump’s advisors have urged him to focus on affordability messaging, as polls show it is the top issue on voters’ minds, but the president hasn’t exactly stayed on message as the midterm campaign cycle winds down.

Rather than talk about policy issues, Trump has instead become fascinated by men’s behinds, repeatedly complimenting Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s rear end at campaign rallies for several weeks now.

“I looked at his a‑‑, and then I looked at his legs, and my — I said, ‘His a‑‑ is like, it’s like a pile of muscle,’” Trump confessed this week.

Trump has repeatedly voiced his obsession with the male physique in the final days of the midterm cycle. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Republicans, including Thune, have fallen in line with Trump’s preferred homoerotic talking points. Thune referred to the other Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno as “eye candy” at a rally this week.

Thune said on Tuesday, “I know that Husted gets a ton of attention, but I think Bernie’s kind of eye candy too. I don’t know if — if you guys got, you both got the — they both got it going on when it comes to that.”

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