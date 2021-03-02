Top Saudi Diplomat Urges World to Just Move on From Brutal Khashoggi Murder Already
‘CASE CLOSED!’
One of Saudi Arabia’s top ambassadors has fired off a frantic string of tweets in an brazen attempt to dismiss the U.S. intel report that ultimately blamed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the brutal assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The newly declassified report from U.S. intelligence concluded that the Saudi crown prince green-lit an operation to kill or capture Khashoggi in 2018. But Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador has tried to dispute that conclusion and urged: “Let us all move forward to tackle the serious business of world issues!!” Abdallah Al-Mouallimi tweeted that the report does not come “anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond reasonable doubt,” and added: “The Prince courageously accepted moral responsibility, presented the accused to the justice system, and pledged to reform the intelligence organizations. Case closed!” The CIA report has put pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for the heinous murder.