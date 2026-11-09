FOR THUNE THE BELL TOLLS Top Senator Faces Mutiny as Republicans Erupt Into Civil War GOP lawmakers are sharpening their knives for the Senate Republican leadership. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans are turning their wrath on Senate Majority Leader John Thune as they attempt to cope with their massive midterm defeats.

A growing number of GOP members are now pushing for Senate Republicans to delay their leadership election this week, so they have more time to examine what went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson sent a letter to Conference Chair Tom Cotton demanding that Tuesday’s election be delayed until caucus members can hear from those seeking the top job in the upcoming minority.

His letter was signed by North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

GOP Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is among the Republican members calling for the leadership election to be delayed. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Tuesday’s result was a stunning defeat,” they wrote. “We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to what we can do to improve the outcome in 2028.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite once having a map believed to favor Republicans in the midterms, Democrats picked up seven seats, flipping Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. They’re also likely to take Alaska and Mississippi, where the races remain too close to call.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

It will give Democrats at least a 54-seat majority in the Senate, and the 2028 map could be even worse for Republicans.

“Holding leadership elections without engaging in a robust discussion and evaluation of how those running for leadership intend to lead would be political malpractice,” the five senators wrote. “It is certainly not the way leadership elections should be conducted in the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

In a separate statement on Monday morning as senators return to Washington, D.C. for the first time since the end of September, Indiana Sen. Jim Banks, who saw a Democrat win a statewide race for the first time in his state since 2012 on Tuesday, also called for the leadership election to be delayed.

“We need to elect Republican leadership in the Senate, but tomorrow is too soon,” Banks said.

The Indiana Republican called for a “frank conversation about where we fell short, what we stand for, and what we’re going to do for the working families who sent us here.”

Republicans have been grappling with what went so desperately wrong after voters delivered a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have held the majorities in both chambers since January 2025.

Play Video

Among the Republicans calling for a delay in the leadership election is Scott, who is demanding that the Senate stay in session every day until January, when Democrats take over the majority.

Among the pieces of legislation the Florida lawmaker has demanded the Senate take up is the SAVE America Act, which Republicans have not had the votes to pass in the Senate even before their disastrous election, when voters largely supported Democrats.

Trump has had mixed responses to Thune’s leadership in the Senate before the election. He has at times praised the current Senate majority leader, but at other times, he urged him to nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act even though it didn’t even have enough GOP support.

The Daily Beast asked the White House if the president supports Thune remaining in leadership but did not receive an immediate response.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register