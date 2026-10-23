DEAD ON ARRIVAL Top Trump Aide Learns Fate After Drink-Fueled Stadium Fight Britt McHenry had barely stepped into her new role before she was caught on camera causing a commotion at an NBA game.

A newly promoted Trump press adviser has been ousted after a video of her being escorted out of an NBA game following a confrontation went viral.

Just hours after her promotion at the State Department, Britt McHenry was forced to resign on Thursday, Page Six reports, citing a source familiar with the situation.

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Her ouster came after she was caught on camera causing a commotion at a Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday night, the same day of her promotion.

Britt McHenry, a Trump staffer, was kicked out of a Wizards NBA game after throwing a drink at another fan Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/TMZ

“She was forced to resign [over the incident],” a source told Page Six. “She was promoted and fired within 24 hours.”

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Footage of the altercation between McHenry and the fans shows her being escorted from the stadium to a chorus of booing.

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It captures a seemingly inebriated McHenry tossing a drink after fans chanted, “Get her out!”

As she stands, she appears to throw the drink, and then blows a kiss from the stairs.

A source told Page Six that the incident was sparked by a man in the crowd heckling Bucks player Kyle Kuzma about his fiancée’s appearance.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McHenry reportedly asked the man to stop and he then turned his attention to her. The source also claimed that the man threw the first drink.

McHenry was suspended by ESPN in 2015 when footage of her berating a tow-truck driver surfaced.

In it, she insulted the driver’s intelligence, saying: “Do you feel good about your job? So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Why, ’cause I have a brain, and you don’t?”

McHenry, 40, was initially hired by the State Department as press adviser covering Europe and Africa.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

She also reportedly handled the response to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s recent cash-for-access scandal that saw Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée canned as ambassador to Greece.

On Wednesday, McHenry was promoted to a new role leading External Affairs & Press for under secretary Jacob Helberg. But she was reportedly fired the next day because of the incident at the basketball game Wednesday night.

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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