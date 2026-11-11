BASE INVADERS Another Top Trump Goon Gets New Home Courtesy of the Military Scott Bessent has cited threats to his life for the move. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the latest Trump administration official to leave his home and move into military housing.

Bessent moved onto a military base after receiving death threats from Iran, The New York Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Treasury secretary, Bessent has been at the forefront of the economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Iran in an effort to pressure Tehran into negotiating an end to Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular Middle East conflict.

In a statement to the Times, a Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” and would continue to target Iran’s economy.

Scott Bessent is one of several Trump administration officials who have moved into military housing. Yves Herman/Reuters

Several current and former members of Trump’s administration have moved onto military bases, often citing safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, it emerged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were living just a few doors down from each other at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. The pair moved into Quarters 8, a block of military homes usually assigned to three-star generals on the Army’s senior staff at the Pentagon.

Kristi Noem, the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, spent months living rent-free in the Coast Guard commandant’s residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Noem said she moved into the residence, which is normally occupied by the top Coast Guard official, after claiming she had received threats following the publication of photos of her D.C. home by the Daily Mail.

Kristi Noem continued living in the home designated for Coast Guard officials weeks after being fired from her government job. Anna Moneymaker/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Other high-ranking MAGA officials who have lived in military housing during Trump’s second term include former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Stephen Miller, whom Trump promoted to White House chief of staff following Susie Wiles’s departure after the midterms.

Miller is believed to have moved into military housing after his wife, Katie Miller, said she was confronted at their Arlington home in late 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. military for providing my family a safe place to live,” Katie Miller told the Times in March 2026.

Katie and Stephen Miller sought to move into military housing, citing concerns about their family's safety. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

In October 2025, The Atlantic reported that another unnamed senior White House official had moved into military housing after being urged to do so by security officials in the wake of the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s team also inquired about moving her into Fort McNair early in Trump’s second term, but the plans fell apart over a lack of space.

Play Video

Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard, questioned the optics of having so many top government officials living on military bases.

“It is something you never see in a democracy,” Levitsky told the Times. “Government officials live on military bases or other sort of fortified zones in authoritarian regimes.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Scott Bessent’s office for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register