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BASE INVADERS

Another Top Trump Goon Gets New Home Courtesy of the Military

Scott Bessent has cited threats to his life for the move.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference to outline further sanctions against Iran, at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 24, 2026.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

By Ewan Palmer

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the latest Trump administration official to leave his home and move into military housing.

Bessent moved onto a military base after receiving death threats from Iran, The New York Times reported.

As Treasury secretary, Bessent has been at the forefront of the economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Iran in an effort to pressure Tehran into negotiating an end to Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular Middle East conflict.

In a statement to the Times, a Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” and would continue to target Iran’s economy.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stand behind U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks to the media at the end of his participation in the NATO leaders summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026.

Scott Bessent is one of several Trump administration officials who have moved into military housing.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Several current and former members of Trump’s administration have moved onto military bases, often citing safety concerns.

Last year, it emerged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were living just a few doors down from each other at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. The pair moved into Quarters 8, a block of military homes usually assigned to three-star generals on the Army’s senior staff at the Pentagon.

A photo illustration of Stephen Miller, a suburban home wrapped in barbed wired, and woodland camouflage background.
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Kristi Noem, the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, spent months living rent-free in the Coast Guard commandant’s residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

Noem said she moved into the residence, which is normally occupied by the top Coast Guard official, after claiming she had received threats following the publication of photos of her D.C. home by the Daily Mail.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem continued living in the home designated for Coast Guard officials weeks after being fired from her government job.

Anna Moneymaker/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Other high-ranking MAGA officials who have lived in military housing during Trump’s second term include former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Stephen Miller, whom Trump promoted to White House chief of staff following Susie Wiles’s departure after the midterms.

Miller is believed to have moved into military housing after his wife, Katie Miller, said she was confronted at their Arlington home in late 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. military for providing my family a safe place to live,” Katie Miller told the Times in March 2026.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Katie and Stephen Miller sought to move into military housing, citing concerns about their family's safety.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

In October 2025, The Atlantic reported that another unnamed senior White House official had moved into military housing after being urged to do so by security officials in the wake of the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s team also inquired about moving her into Fort McNair early in Trump’s second term, but the plans fell apart over a lack of space.

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Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard, questioned the optics of having so many top government officials living on military bases.

“It is something you never see in a democracy,” Levitsky told the Times. “Government officials live on military bases or other sort of fortified zones in authoritarian regimes.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Scott Bessent’s office for comment.

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