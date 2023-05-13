‘Tough-on-Crime’ Prosecutor Aided Pedophile Uncle: Report
FAMILY DRAMA
An Arkansas prosecutor who has touted her “tough-on-crime” credentials is under scrutiny following a report by NBC News claiming that she leveraged her “clout and legal skills behind the scenes to assist her pedophile uncle.” As just one example, the outlet said, in 2004 Jana Bradford helped her uncle apply for clemency after he was convicted of child sex abuse; later, she did not proactively “warn other parents” about him, even though she prevented her daughter from spending time with him unsupervised, according to a lawsuit cited by NBC. A lawyer for Bradford said that she “denies in the most emphatic terms possible that she knew [her uncle] Barry Walker was molesting children or that she did anything whatsoever to conceal his depraved behavior.” Walker pleaded guilty to a litany of charges last year and was “received 39 life sentences.”