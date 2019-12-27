Tourist Chopper Goes Missing in Hawaii With Seven on Board

Read it at NBC News
A helicopter carrying seven people went missing Thursday evening off the coast of Hawaii, with alarms being raised after it failed to return from a tourist trip. “The weather conditions are challenging,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox in a statement. “We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.” The helicopter had been touring the area around Kauai’s Napali Coast. It is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received, the Coast Guard report states.