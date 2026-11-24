VACATION NIGHTMARE Tourist Killed in Elephant Attack While Hiking One hiker was lifted by a trunk and dropped onto another hiker. Zhang Yudong/Getty Images

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A group of tourists was attacked by a herd of elephants charging through Mount Cameroon in central Africa, leaving one man dead. The group of hikers—four British, one American, and one Swiss—took cover in trees and bushes, with one sitting in a tree stump for two hours. An elephant tusk impaled Swiss national Throo Alain Mathieu Han, and he fell into a ditch while trying to escape. When national park responders took him away on a stretcher, he was still alive and talking, with some pain in his arm and a black eye, but was suffering internal bleeding, The Sun reports. He later died of his injuries. The rest of the group was brought to safety in Bakingili, Cameroon, with one of the British hikers sustaining non-fatal injuries. “I saw these elephants almost next to me, and I thought, if I go down this path as well, I’m going to get hit,” one of the hikers told local media. The hiker said that while hiding in a bush, they heard a person get hit and some subsequent screaming. Their tour guide was reportedly lifted by the trunk of one of the elephants and dropped on top of Han. Local reports said the animals considered the hikers a threat to their young while they were migrating to a lake.

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