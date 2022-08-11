Tourist Takes Moped Joy Ride Through Ancient Pompeii

CHEAT SHEET
An Australian tourist on a rented scooter managed to somehow breach the perimeter of the ancient ruins of Pompeii in southern Italy and take a leisurely ride around the UNESCO Heritage Site, which is strictly pedestrian only. The 33-year-old said he had “no idea” that he wasn’t allowed to ride through the park—despite what would have been an obvious absence of other traffic. He said he entered through a dirt road that is used by maintenance trucks that was somehow left open. Police cited him for unauthorized access to the site since he also failed to purchase an entrance ticket. Authorities say no damage has been noted from his joy ride.