‘DISTINCTIVE VOICE' Trailblazing Novelist and Playwright Dies at 77 The American-born cultural critic, who became an influential figure in British public life, died Tuesday evening after a sudden illness. POOL New/REUTERS

Bonnie Greer, the award-winning author of Hanging by Her Teeth and Obama Music and the play Munda Negra, has died at 77. The Chicago-born commentator, who became an influential figure in British culture, died Tuesday evening following a short illness, her family said. “Her intelligence, courage and distinctive voice made an enduring contribution to British cultural and public life,” her husband, David Hutchins, said in a statement Wednesday to The Guardian. “To me, she was my partner, confidante and inspiration, and I feel profoundly privileged to have shared my life with her.” No further details were provided about her illness. As a cultural critic and feminist, she became a prominent voice in Britain after moving from the U.S. to London in 1986. Greer was a regular panelist on Newsnight Review and Question Time, a chancellor of Kingston University, and a board member of the Royal Opera House, the British Museum, and the London Film School. She was also appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to the arts in 2010. Her husband, however, said Wednesday that “those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humor, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together.”

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