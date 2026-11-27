ICON GONE Trailblazing U.S. Olympian Dies at 74 Anita DeFrantz was an Olympic medallist and pioneering champion for women in sports. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect # 7

Olympic legend Anita DeFrantz has died at 74. DeFrantz was a rowing medalist and a member of the International Olympic Committee. She was the first African American and first American woman to serve on the committee that governs the Olympic Games. “Anita was a mentor, a friend and a true inspiration to me, and to so many others around the world. From my earliest days in the Olympic Movement, she showed me what courageous leadership looked like, and what was possible for women in sport,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said. DeFrantz captained the U.S. rowing team at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, winning a bronze medal in the women’s eight. She was an outspoken champion of women’s role in sports, serving 13 years on the IOC’s executive board after her election in 1986 and becoming its first female vice president in 1997. DeFrantz was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025.

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