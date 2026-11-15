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DOWN AND OUT

Travis Kelce Limps Off Field After Brutal Tackle

Mr. Taylor Swift limped to the sideline and was hustled away to be examined.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Katie Francis

Taylor Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, gave fans a scare Sunday when he hobbled off the field following a punishing tackle during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs played the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in a matchup marred by injuries. Video of the first-quarter play showed Kelce being tackled by DeMarcco Hellams. The Falcons player appeared to hold on to Kelce’s leg as they fell, apparently injuring the tight end’s ankle. Kelce, 37, got back to his feet but limped toward the sideline. He was quickly whisked off the field to be examined in a locker room, and replaced by Noah Gray. The Chiefs later announced on X that he was “questionable to return.” Despite the injury scare, Kelce returned to the field with just a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the Chiefs ultimately won the game 35-13.

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