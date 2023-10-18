Travis Kelce Pokes Fun at His Dad’s ‘Terrifying’ Convo With Taylor Swift
MEET THE PARENTS
Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, poked fun at seeing their dad, Ed, talk to Travis’ new megastar beau Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game last week. On Wednesday’s episode of his and his brother’s podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis joked, “This is a terrifying conversation. I feel terrible for Taylor for being in this.” But he later added, “You can see in this picture all he’s doing is just absolutely pumping her up.” He thanked his dad for not embarrassing him, and revealed that Ed had started listening to Swift’s music due to the blossoming romance. The brothers also discussed Travis’ cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live, with Travis saying, “It was electric to be back in that place,” referring to his previous time hosting the show in March.