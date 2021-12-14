Trey Songz Victim Comes Forward, Refiles Assault Suit: 'She Doesn’t Want to Be Ashamed'

Trey Songz has been named in a new civil lawsuit that accuses him of assaulting a young woman at a Miami nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2018.

The lawsuit is a refiling of a $10 million civil complaint that was brought against Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, in January 2020. Although court papers indicate the parties had reached a settlement earlier this year, a judge suddenly dismissed the suit on a previous motion, which led to Monday's refiling, the victim's attorney told The Daily Beast.

The new lawsuit filed in Miami Dade Circuit Court against Songz also named Diddy and the popular nightclub E11EVEN as defendants, according to court papers obtained by The Daily Beast.

The victim, Jahuara Jeffries, had previously sued Songz under a Jane Doe pseudonym. But Jeffries, who is in her late twenties, is now ready to come forward using her real name, her attorney, Ariel Mitchell, told The Daily Beast.

“She doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her,” Mitchell said.

Jeffries claims she met Songz at a New Year’s Eve party held at Diddy’s Miami mansion before they continued the night at E11EVEN. While dancing on a couch at the club, Jeffries, who was wearing a dress with a high slit, claims that she felt “fingers being inserted into her vagina.”

When she turned around, she allegedly saw an intoxicated Songz “pulling his hand away from her bottom.”

The suit also claimed that following the alleged assault, another woman in the VIP area confided in Jeffries that Songz had done something similar just before.

Jeffries is seeking $20 million in damages. The Daily Beast has reached out to Songz for comment.

This is the second time this month that Songz's name has made headlines. Two weeks ago, Las Vegas police confirmed they were investigating an allegation of sexual assault against the R&B singer. After a performance at Drai’s Nightclub for his birthday, the 37-year-old reportedly took a group of women back to his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan, where the alleged assault is said to have taken place. (Songz denied any wrongdoing.)

Officials would not release any further details when contacted by The Daily Beast on Tuesday, but confirmed an investigation was ongoing.