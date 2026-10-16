SOBER OCTOBER Skip the Booze (Not the Buzz) With These Cannabis Essentials Whether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol. TribeTokes

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We’re officially in the midst of “Sober October,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol in the fall. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

TribeTokes Delta 8 THC Tincture See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

TribeTokes Live Rosin CBD Gummies See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

TribeTokes THCA Mini Pre-Rolls See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

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Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

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