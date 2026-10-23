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GONE TOO SOON

Tributes Pour in for Reality TV Star Dead at 34

The late star married her husband just seven months ago.

"Real World" and "The Challenge" reality TV star Anika Rashaun died on Oct. 1, 2026, at age 34.

Instagram/Screenshot

By Reagin von Lehe

Anika Rashaun, who starred in The Real World and The Challenge, has lost her year-long battle with stage four breast cancer just months after getting married. Her friend, Tiara Ramos, posted a tribute, saying the late MTV star was persuasive, “fiercely loyal,” and “always so unapologetically herself. The tribute was posted on October 22, which would have been Rashaun’s 35th birthday; however, she died on October 1. Rashaun married her husband, Kyle Walker-Rehn, just seven months ago. She made a name for herself on two reality TV shows, The Challenge and The Real World. Rashaun was also a dating coach and sold an ebook on modern fairy tales, according to her Instagram. Rashaun and her husband, Kyle, tied the knot in San Marcos, California on Valentine’s Day. “The day was literally a dream filled with the best moments,” Rashaun wrote on Instagram two weeks after the wedding, with photos from the nuptials. “Kyle and I couldn’t imagine a more perfect day!”

Read it at Page Six

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