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Triplet Sisters Reveal Death of Country Singer Sibling

The sisters built a brand together with 13 million TikTok followers, 16 million YouTube subscribers, and deals with Sonic Drive-In, Crocs, Lipton, and Skittles.

Nicole Taylor, Nika Taylor, and Natalie Taylor of Taylor Red attend Opry 100.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

One of three triplets from the Taylor Red country singing girl group has died after about a four-year-long battle with breast cancer. Nicole Taylor passed away on September 28 at age 35, the sisters revealed on Monday. The triplets gained a following of 13 million TikTok followers and about 16 million YouTube subscribers and went on to build brand partnerships with Sonic Drive-In, Crocs, Lipton, and Skittles. Her sisters Nika and Natalie talked about their loss in a YouTube video. The sisters said Nicole is “at peace and no longer suffering,” but it’s “really hard” to talk about because they’re still “processing.” According to them, Nicole was diagnosed in 2022 with “very aggressive” Stage 3 breast cancer. They said Nicole stayed “fierce,” pushing everyone to “have fun and not live in fear and hopelessness,” and continued CrossFit while receiving chemotherapy. They credit their church’s prayers for her strength during this difficult time. “Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend,” Nika and Natalie wrote in a statement. “We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.”

Read it at Page Six

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