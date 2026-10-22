SLIM PICKINGS Country Singer, 62, Debuts Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation The Grammy winner and wife of fellow country music star Garth Brooks says she’s tried every diet imaginable. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood showed off her noticeably slimmer figure at a New York City charity event this week.

The 62-year-old country singer, who is married to fellow country superstar Garth Brooks, 64, posed at Best Friends Animal Society’s annual Benefit to Save Them All fundraising gala in a fitted black suit and crisp white shirt. Her blond hair was styled in a sleek, shoulder-length bob.

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The Grammy winner also took the stage at the event, which supports rescue operations, short- and long-term care for shelter animals, and adoption efforts.

“Celebrating our four-legged friends at the Best Friends Gala!” Yearwood wrote on Instagram afterward, thanking the animal welfare organization for its work.

Trisha Yearwood speaks onstage during Best Friends Animal Society Gala at The Glasshouse on October 19, 2026 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Best Friends An

Yearwood has been candid about her struggles with weight over the years, including the many diets she tried before finding an approach that worked for her.

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“I don’t think you can name one diet I haven’t done,” she told People in 2013, recalling her experiences with Weight Watchers, Atkins, and the Scarsdale diet.

That year, she revealed she had lost 30 pounds in four months, dropping from a size 14 to a size 10. She credited a low-fat, low-sugar eating plan and Zumba classes at least three times a week.

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“I have a strength I never had before,” she told People about her fitness routine.

Yearwood has been candid about her weight struggles over the years. Getty Images

Even after the transformation, however, her self-image took time to catch up.

“I still wake up every day and think there’s no way my clothes will fit,” she admitted to O, The Oprah Magazine.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Yearwood has also discussed how grief affected her eating habits after her mother died of breast cancer in 2011.

“I ate. That was my coping mechanism,” she told CBS News in 2013, recalling how she dealt with the loss.

Trisha Yearwood appears onstage at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Con

Food has long been part of Yearwood’s career. The singer hosted the Food Network series Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, sharing recipes for everything from family favorites to rich Southern comfort dishes.

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Rather than swear off the foods she loves, Yearwood eventually embraced moderation. In 2021, she told Parade she followed an 80/20 approach, choosing nutritious meals most of the time while leaving room for burgers, fried chicken, and homemade pies.

Along with Zumba, she described hiking with her dogs and squeezing workouts into hotel gyms while on tour. She admitted that a busy schedule sometimes made consistency difficult and that she had regained some of the weight.

Yearwood left fans stunned at her massive weight-loss. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

“Give yourself a break!” she advised others frustrated by their own fluctuations.

During the pandemic, virtual workouts with a trainer helped Yearwood stay consistent. In a 2021 interview with NewBeauty, she credited exercise with benefits beyond her appearance.

“Working out has helped my mind,” she said, adding that she felt stronger and more confident.

The singer says she's tried several diets over the years. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Susan G. Komen

Although her latest appearance has drawn attention, Yearwood has not revealed a new weight-loss total or said what, if anything, she has changed about her diet or workouts.

Her approach to body image, however, has evolved.

“I have to base how I feel on how I actually feel about myself,” she said.

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