Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom Over Khloé Kardashian Photo
‘PLAY IF YOU WANT’
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have broken up, but the Boston Celtics center clearly doesn’t want anyone else putting the moves on the reality TV star. Thompson, who has a 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian, publicly threatened her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for a flirty comment he made on a sexy photo she posted. Odom wrote “Hottie,” with some heart and fire emojis, in response to the pic of a bikini-clad Kardashian rinsing off in a shower. In an apparent reference to Odom’s near-fatal overdose in 2015, Thompson replied: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” According to People, Kardashian feels loyalty toward Thompson despite their split, which was reportedly fueled by his serial infidelity.